Stabbing Premiere New Single "Razor Wire Strangulation" From Upcoming New Album "Extirpated Mortal Process"

posted Oct 11, 2022 at 3:23 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Texas-based brutal death metal quartet Stabbing premiere a new single by the name of “Razor Wire Strangulation”, taken from their forthcoming new album "Extirpated Mortal Process", which will be out in stores December 9, 2022 via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Razor Wire Strangulation" streaming via YouTube for you below.

