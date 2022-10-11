Just For Fun
You Gonna Love This AI-Generated & The Simpsons Inspired Video For Cannibal Corpse's "Hammer Smashed Face"
YouTuber Lars von Retriever shares his AI-generated Homer Simpsons inspired video version of Cannibal Corpse's classic "Hammer Smashed Face". The result is a clip titled "Homer Smashed Face" streaming via YouTube for you now below.
Comments Lars von Retriever:
"It's AI-ctober, folks. I'm having a lot of fun making these but feel free to unsub if you don't like it.
I'm experimenting with genres right now, 'cause YT doesn't want me to do any Biden/Trump vids."
