Deathsiege Premiere New Single "At the Ruins of Legacy" From Upcoming New Album "Throne of Heresy"

Berlin, Germany-based blackened death metal trio Deathsiege premiere a new single entitled “At the Ruins of Legacy”, taken from their upcoming new album "Throne of Heresy", which will be out in stores October 28th, 2022 via Everlasting Spew.

Check out now "At the Ruins of Legacy" streaming via YouTube for you below.



