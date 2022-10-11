In The Blind (Dog Fashion Disco, Ex-Nothingface, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Dear Optimistic”

Band Photo: Nothingface (?)

In The Blind premiere a new official music video for their latest advance track “Dear Optimistic“. The band feature former Nothingface bassist/vocalist, etc. Bill Gaal, Dog Fashion Disco‘s guitarist Jasan Stepp and drummer John Esminger and Megosh singer Josh Grosscup. The single is off their upcoming debut studio full-length “Evolve & Escape“, due out on November 18th, 2022.



