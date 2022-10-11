Cage Fight (TesseracT, Etc.) Premiere New Lyric Video “Eating Me Alive” - Late The Black Dahlia Murder Singer Trevor Strnad Guests

Cage Fight (TesseracT, etc.) premiere a new lyric video for their track “Eating Me Alive” streaming via YouTube for you below. The single is taken from the group’s self-titled debut studio full-length and features a guest appearance by late The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad.





Tells frontwoman Rachel Aspe (ex-Eths):

“Over COVID I was looking for a new project and releasing covers for something to do, but also to hopefully connect with other musicians. When I released my cover of ‘Statutory Ape‘, Trevor picked up on it and shared from The Black Dahlia Murder‘s pages, and it got a lot of attention. Trevor messaged me to say he loved it, and hoped that I’d find a band off the back of the cover. Not long after James [Monteith, guitar] contacted me about Cage Fight and the rest is history.

Had it not been for Trevor‘s support Cage Fight may never have happened; it was a huge honour to have him guest on this song and it meant the world to us. He was one of the greatest supporters of the scene and new music, and is truly missed. RIP Trevor.”

Adds bassist Jon Reid (Broken Chakra):

“‘Eating Me Alive‘ is about the day-to-day struggles and challenges with mental health that are so prominent to so many people and how the sorrow and loneliness can have a tangible effect. This is something personal to us and we wanted to let people know that they are not alone. We can all have these feelings and that most importantly there is help out there, and we can all find something special. We have chosen to release this on World Mental Health day as a sign of solidarity.”