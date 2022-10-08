Report

Imperial Triumphant's Reign Over Phoenix

The first time I witnessed Imperial Triumphant was this past summer at Mystic Festival in Gdansk, Poland, but my actual introduction to this band took place two weeks before. You see, before I go to any festival to report on, I always research a few bands I’ve never heard of, or know little about, in order to determine if they’re worth checking out or not. I downloaded their album “Alphaville” and I think I made it through 45 seconds before I switched to another Mystic Festival band, Dopelord. I knew that Imperial Triumphant wore some rad costuming live so if anything, I’d get some cool live shots during their set. The story continues...

At Mystic Festival, I remember the line-up schedule being quite busy that day and my wife and I were hanging out with some friends between bands. I told them that I was going to shoot Imperial Triumphant and if they wanted to see something eclectic and exotic at this festival, this would be the band to see. We ventured inside and I strode into the empty photo pit with ease. Once the band took stage, I was amazed by it all; the music, the costumes and the light show. After my three-song photo allotment, I returned to the area where I left my wife and friends and they were all gone! I checked my phone and the message said, “Come outside, we couldn’t take it anymore.” This pretty much sums up this band. You either love them, or you can’t take it anymore.

A month or so after Mystic Festival, I saw that they had a tour stop in my city supporting their latest album, “Spirit in Ecstasy,” that dropped this past July. This was the perfect opportunity to see them up close and in a more intimate setting. There was already a decent crowd waiting to see them when I arrived considering they were the first band of a three-band billing with Zeal & Ardor headlining. When the house lights dropped and the blood red stage lighting was the only light source in the room, you wouldn’t even have noticed the band take the stage if it wasn’t for their full regalia costumes and crown headdress.

Imperial Triumphant played more or less a 40-minute set and opened with “Tower of Glory, City of Shame,” which in turn was the only track they played from their latest release. Many bands have shied away from individual solos over the past decade or so, but the solo by bassist Steve Blanco didn’t seem out of character at all regarding the whole persona/aura of this band. The best part was him jumping down from the stage and wandering the whole crowd during the meat of it. Even more impressive is that he didn’t miss a note navigating the sardine can-like crowding during his meandering. In spite of all of this, the most memorable antic by the band during their set that night was their uncorking of a bottle of champagne and the spray bath that followed. A few unsuspecting fans were lucky enough to receive some 3 second champagne pours from bottle to mouth with guitarist Zachary Ezrin acting as this evening’s bartender.

During the last dozen notes or so for “Rotted Futures,” I scanned the crowd and noticed that there were actually more people in the room compared to the beginning of their set. Maybe it was because more were arriving for the other bands yet to play? Most likely. But one thing was for sure, all eyes were pointed towards the stage and Imperial Triumphant was the main attraction in that room during that epoch in time.