Mike Howe (RIP) Flips The Bird
Band Photo: Metal Church (?)
Emissary vocalist Jym Harris noticed that Google Street View still has images of Mike Howe giving them the one-fingered salute in front of his home.
Mike Howe replaced David Wayne as the lead singer in Metal Church in 1988. When Metal Church broke up in 1996, Howe left the music world and worked as a carpenter while raising his family. Later, Metal Church reformed, and Howe joined them in 2015. He recorded two more albums with the band before his death in 2021.
