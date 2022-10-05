Just For Fun

Macabre’s “Hitchhiker” Rockets Up The Charts Thanks To ‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Legendary grindcore/death metal band Macabre are enjoying a healthy chart resurgence for their classic track "Hitchhiker", taken from their 2000 concept album, “Dahmer“. That meteoric rise for the 22-year-old track was triggered by its appearance in the recently debuted episode 3, "Doin' A Dahmer", of Netflix hit crime drama series ‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story‘.

Its inclusion served as a introduction to a whole new audience, propelling it to the top of the iTunes rock chart and also as of press time, #14 on the Spotify global top 50 most streamed tracks.

The version of the track featured within the series showcases some additional guitar tracking done by American actor Evan Peters, who portrays Jeffrey Dahmer in the miniseries. Peters is probably best known for his multiple roles on the FX anthology series American Horror Story.

Macabre themselves commented on their inclusion in the series on social media yesterday, October 04th, offering:

“The way director and producer Ryan Murphy has incorporated music into ‘Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story‘ has been next level, so we were beyond psyched for him to include "Hitchhiker" in the show. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Evan Peters’ hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?

It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of the show.”



