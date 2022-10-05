Alter Bridge Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “This Is War”
Alter Bridge premiere a new track and lyric video by the name of “This Is War” from their upcoming new studio full-length “Pawns & Kings“, due out on October 14th, 2022.
You can catch Alter Bridge live at the below booked shows:
w/ Halestorm & Mammoth WVH:
11/01 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle
11/02 Copenhagen, DEN – Falconer
11/04 Gothenburg, SWE – Partille Arena
11/05 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene
11/07 Katowice, POL – MCK
11/09 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal
11/11 Berlin, GER – Columbia Halle
11/12 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum
11/14 Budapest, HUN – Arena
11/16 Paris, FRA – Palais des Sports
11/18 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre
11/20 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
11/22 Munich, GER – Zenith
11/23 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall
11/25 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum
11/26 Zagreb, CRO – Dom Sportova
11/28 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle
11/30 Cologne, GER – Palladium
12/01 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome
12/05 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
12/06 Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro Arena
12/08 Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena
12/09 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
12/11 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
12/12 London, UK – O2 Arena
w/ Mammoth WVH & Red:
01/25 Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock
01/27 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
01/28 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy
01/30 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
02/01 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater
02/02 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
02/04 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
02/05 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
02/07 Wallingford, CT – The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre
02/08 Boston, MA – Roadrunner
02/10 Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino Resort (no Red)
02/11 Toronto, ON – History (no Red)
02/14 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
02/15 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
02/17 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom
02/18 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
With Mammoth WVH & Pistols At Dawn:
03/10 Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort
03/11 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
03/14 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory
03/15 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
03/17 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
03/18 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
03/20 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
03/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
03/23 Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
03/25 Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino (no Pistols At Dawn)
03/28 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
03/29 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
03/31 Reno, NN – Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall
04/01 Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort (no Pistols At Dawn)
