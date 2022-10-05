Alter Bridge Premiere New Single & Lyric Video “This Is War”

Alter Bridge premiere a new track and lyric video by the name of “This Is War” from their upcoming new studio full-length “Pawns & Kings“, due out on October 14th, 2022.





You can catch Alter Bridge live at the below booked shows:

w/ Halestorm & Mammoth WVH:

11/01 Hamburg, GER – Sporthalle

11/02 Copenhagen, DEN – Falconer

11/04 Gothenburg, SWE – Partille Arena

11/05 Oslo, NOR – Sentrum Scene

11/07 Katowice, POL – MCK

11/09 Luxembourg, LUX – Rockhal

11/11 Berlin, GER – Columbia Halle

11/12 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum

11/14 Budapest, HUN – Arena

11/16 Paris, FRA – Palais des Sports

11/18 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre

11/20 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

11/22 Munich, GER – Zenith

11/23 Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

11/25 Milan, ITA – Mediolanum Forum

11/26 Zagreb, CRO – Dom Sportova

11/28 Vienna, AUT – Wiener Stadthalle

11/30 Cologne, GER – Palladium

12/01 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggo Dome

12/05 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

12/06 Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro Arena

12/08 Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena

12/09 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

12/11 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

12/12 London, UK – O2 Arena

w/ Mammoth WVH & Red:

01/25 Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock

01/27 Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

01/28 Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy

01/30 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

02/01 Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

02/02 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

02/04 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

02/05 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

02/07 Wallingford, CT – The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre

02/08 Boston, MA – Roadrunner

02/10 Waterloo, NY – Del Lago Casino Resort (no Red)

02/11 Toronto, ON – History (no Red)

02/14 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

02/15 Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

02/17 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

02/18 Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre

With Mammoth WVH & Pistols At Dawn:

03/10 Quapaw, OK – Downstream Casino Resort

03/11 Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

03/14 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

03/15 Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

03/17 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

03/18 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

03/20 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

03/21 Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

03/23 Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

03/25 Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino (no Pistols At Dawn)

03/28 Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

03/29 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

03/31 Reno, NN – Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall

04/01 Highland, CA – Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort (no Pistols At Dawn)