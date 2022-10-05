Headline News

Aborted Welcome New Guitarist & Sign Record Deal With Nuclear Blast

Belgian brutal deathgrind veterans Aborted have inked a record deal with Nuclear Blast. As frontman Sven de Caluwé also mentions below guitarist Dan Konradsson (Ophidian I, Une Misère) replaces Harrison Patuto in the band. A new single from the outfit named “Infinite Terror” will be launched on October 19th, marking also Konradsson's debut.

Explains Caluwé:

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our signing to Nuclear Blast — one of the premier labels for extreme music with tons of label mates we love. We are very excited to see where this mad caravan leads to next! After a very long and solid partnership with Century Media, it was time for us to try something new.

To celebrate our signing with Nuclear Blast and the upcoming monster of a tour with our friends Lorna Shore, Ingested and more, we decided to unleash a new single. ‘Infinite Terror‘ will obliterate all your senses on October 19. The song is inspired by ‘Event Horizon’ and marks the debut of new guitarist Dan Konradsson (Ophidian I, Une Misère). Expect something dark, imposing, and HEAVY as fuck!”

You can catch Aborted live with Lorna Shore, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur on the following dates:

10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/12 Denver, CO – Summit

11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge

11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral