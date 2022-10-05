Headline News
Aborted Welcome New Guitarist & Sign Record Deal With Nuclear Blast
Belgian brutal deathgrind veterans Aborted have inked a record deal with Nuclear Blast. As frontman Sven de Caluwé also mentions below guitarist Dan Konradsson (Ophidian I, Une Misère) replaces Harrison Patuto in the band. A new single from the outfit named “Infinite Terror” will be launched on October 19th, marking also Konradsson's debut.
Explains Caluwé:
“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our signing to Nuclear Blast — one of the premier labels for extreme music with tons of label mates we love. We are very excited to see where this mad caravan leads to next! After a very long and solid partnership with Century Media, it was time for us to try something new.
To celebrate our signing with Nuclear Blast and the upcoming monster of a tour with our friends Lorna Shore, Ingested and more, we decided to unleash a new single. ‘Infinite Terror‘ will obliterate all your senses on October 19. The song is inspired by ‘Event Horizon’ and marks the debut of new guitarist Dan Konradsson (Ophidian I, Une Misère). Expect something dark, imposing, and HEAVY as fuck!”
You can catch Aborted live with Lorna Shore, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur on the following dates:
10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/12 Denver, CO – Summit
11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge
11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.