Ripped To Shreds Premiere New Single “Violent Compulsion For Conquest”

Ripped To Shreds premiere a new single titled “Violent Compulsion For Conquest” off their impending new album, “劇變 (Jubian“. That particular track finds guitarist Dave Suzuki (ex-Vital Remains, etc.) contributing a guest solo.

The new effort will be released next Friday, October 14th through Relapse Records.



Tells vocalist Andrew Lee:

“‘Violent Compulsion‘ is easily one of our favorites off this record with the sickest double bass Brian‘s ever laid down on record. Dave Suzuki was also kind enough to lay down a guest solo, and we’re all huge Vital Remains fans. I had ‘Dechristianize‘ on repeat all throughout high school!”