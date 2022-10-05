Black Anvil Premiere New Single & Clip “29”
New York City black metal band Black Anvil premiere a new single named “29” taken from their approaching new studio full-length “Regenesis“. A November 04th release date has been scheduled for that outing by Season Of Mist.
Check out now "29" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Black Anvil will be heading out with Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral and Immolation for the below November North American Tour:
11/03 Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore
11/04 Albany, NY – Empire Live
11/05 Montreal, QC – MTELUS
11/06 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/08 Cleveland, OH – The Agora
11/09 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/10 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center
11/11 Joliet, IL – The Forge
11/12 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II
11/15 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre
11/17-18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw Theatre
11/19 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/21 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
11/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
11/23 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
11/25 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues
11/26 Tucson, AZ – Encore
11/28 Austin, TX – Empire Garage
11/29 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues
11/30 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
12/02 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall (‘Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Denver‘)
12/03 Lawrence, KS – The Granada
12/04 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
12/05 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre
12/06 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre
12/08 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
12/09 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
12/10 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
