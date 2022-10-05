Black Anvil Premiere New Single & Clip “29”

New York City black metal band Black Anvil premiere a new single named “29” taken from their approaching new studio full-length “Regenesis“. A November 04th release date has been scheduled for that outing by Season Of Mist.

Check out now "29" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Black Anvil will be heading out with Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral and Immolation for the below November North American Tour:

11/03 Silver Springs, MD – The Fillmore

11/04 Albany, NY – Empire Live

11/05 Montreal, QC – MTELUS

11/06 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

11/08 Cleveland, OH – The Agora

11/09 Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

11/10 Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s Entertainment Center

11/11 Joliet, IL – The Forge

11/12 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

11/15 Calgary, AB – The Palace Theatre

11/17-18 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw Theatre

11/19 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/21 San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

11/22 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

11/23 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

11/25 Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

11/26 Tucson, AZ – Encore

11/28 Austin, TX – Empire Garage

11/29 Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

11/30 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

12/02 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall (‘Decibel Metal & Beer Fest: Denver‘)

12/03 Lawrence, KS – The Granada

12/04 Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

12/05 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo Theatre

12/06 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre

12/08 Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

12/09 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

12/10 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live