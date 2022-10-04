Unfyros Premiere New Song "A Numinous Meeting" From Upcoming New Album "Alpha Hunt"
Oulu, Finland-based duo Unfyros premiere a new song named “A Numinous Meeting”, taken from their upcoming new album "Alpha Hunt", out in stores now via Aural Hypnox.
Check out now "A Numinous Meeting" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Heiden Premiere New Song "Musím ti tolik ríct"
- Next Article:
Nest of Plagues Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Unfyros Premiere New Song 'A Numinous Meeting'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.