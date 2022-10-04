Heiden Premiere New Song "Musím ti tolik ríct" From Upcoming New Album "Andzjel"

Heiden premiere a new song entitled “Musím ti tolik ríct” (English: “I have so much to tell you”), taken from their upcoming new album "Andzjel", which will be released on November 11th by Magick Disk Musick.

Check out now "Musím ti tolik ríct" streaming via YouTube for you below.