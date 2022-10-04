Arallu Premiere New Single "Empire of Salt" From Upcoming New Album "Death Covenant"
Unholy black metal band from the Holy Land, Arallu, premiere a new song entitled “Empire of Salt”, taken from their upcoming new effort "Death Covenant". The new album will be available on November 11th via Hammerheart Records.
Check out now "Empire of Salt" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
