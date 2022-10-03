Untethered Premiere New Single "Wanderer"

German death metal outfit Untethered premiere a new single and visualizer clip titled “Wanderer”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.

Line-up:

Kilian Babon - Vocals

Julius Köhnen - Guitars, Bass

Felix Nohl - Guitars

Nanuk Spitz - Drums

Credits:

Recorded, written and arranged by Untethered

Mixed and Mastered by Kilian Babon

Video by Malevolent Media

Artwork by Untethered