Untethered Premiere New Single "Wanderer"
German death metal outfit Untethered premiere a new single and visualizer clip titled “Wanderer”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
Line-up:
Kilian Babon - Vocals
Julius Köhnen - Guitars, Bass
Felix Nohl - Guitars
Nanuk Spitz - Drums
Credits:
Recorded, written and arranged by Untethered
Mixed and Mastered by Kilian Babon
Video by Malevolent Media
Artwork by Untethered
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sirrush Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Bled Out Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Untethered Premiere New Single “Wanderer”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.