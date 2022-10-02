Trash Panda Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Drowning In Swill" From Upcoming New Album "Pawns of the Putrid God" - Thy Art Is Murder's Frontman CJ McMahon Guests
Jacksonville, Florida-based slamming deathgrind outfit Trash Panda premiere a new single and lyric video for their track “Drowning In Swill", taken from their upcoming debut album "Pawns of the Putrid God", which will be out in stores November 13, 2022 via Brutal Mind & Fat Tub of Lard Records.
The particular track featrues a cameo by Thy Art Is Murder's frontman CJ McMahon. Check out now "Drowning In Swill" streaming via YouTube for you below.
