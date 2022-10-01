Yandere Chainsaw Regurgitation Factory Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Price Of Ecstacy Is Pain"

Tehachapi, California-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Yandere Chainsaw Regurgitation Factory premiere a new song and lyric video “The Price Of Ecstacy Is Pain”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from their new album "Gored to Death", out in stores now via Far From Hollywood Records.