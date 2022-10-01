Yandere Chainsaw Regurgitation Factory Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "The Price Of Ecstacy Is Pain"
Tehachapi, California-based slamming brutal death metal outfit Yandere Chainsaw Regurgitation Factory premiere a new song and lyric video “The Price Of Ecstacy Is Pain”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from their new album "Gored to Death", out in stores now via Far From Hollywood Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "YandereChainsawRegurgitationFactory Premiere Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.