"some music was meant to stay underground..."

A Killer’s Confession (Ex-Mushroomhead) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Be My Witness”

posted Oct 1, 2022 at 3:44 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

A Killer’s Confession - led by former Mushroomhead frontman Waylon Reavis - premiere a new single and music video named “Be My Witness“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.


A Killer’s Confession are presently out touring with Bloodywood. The remaining dates read as follows:

10/01 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater
10/03 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
10/04 St. Paul, MN – The Turf Club
10/06 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
10/10 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
10/11 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
10/13 Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

