A Killer’s Confession (Ex-Mushroomhead) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Be My Witness”

A Killer’s Confession - led by former Mushroomhead frontman Waylon Reavis - premiere a new single and music video named “Be My Witness“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.



A Killer’s Confession are presently out touring with Bloodywood. The remaining dates read as follows:

10/01 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater

10/03 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

10/04 St. Paul, MN – The Turf Club

10/06 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/10 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

10/11 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

10/13 Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory