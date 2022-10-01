A Killer’s Confession (Ex-Mushroomhead) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Be My Witness”
A Killer’s Confession - led by former Mushroomhead frontman Waylon Reavis - premiere a new single and music video named “Be My Witness“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you now below.
A Killer’s Confession are presently out touring with Bloodywood. The remaining dates read as follows:
10/01 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theater
10/03 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
10/04 St. Paul, MN – The Turf Club
10/06 Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
10/09 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
10/10 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
10/11 Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater
10/13 Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
