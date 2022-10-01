ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs) Premiere New Live Video “Yenta”
ten56. - featuring ex-Betraying The Martyrs vocalist Aaron Matts - premiere a live video for their track “Yenta“. The performance was captured this past August at the ‘Motocultor Festival‘ in Saint-Nolff, France.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Pierce The Veil Premiere New Official Music Video
- Next Article:
A Killer’s Confession Premiere New Single & Video
0 Comments on "ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs) Premiere Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.