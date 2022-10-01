Pierce The Veil Premiere New Official Music Video For “Pass The Nirvana”

A new music video has premiered online for Pierce The Veil‘s latest single named “Pass The Nirvana“. Jaime Valdueza directed the clip, which you can now check out via YouTube below.





Explains vocalist/guitarist Vic Fuentes:

“‘Pass The Nirvana‘ is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years. COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana.”

Pierce The Veil are currently out as direct support to I Prevail on the below tour with Fit For A King and Yours Truly:

10/01 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/02 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/04 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia

10/05 Toronto, ON – Rebel

10/07 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

10/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/09 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

w/ I Prevail, Fit For A King & Stand Atlantic:

10/22 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)

10/23 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)

10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest

10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues

11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore