Pierce The Veil Premiere New Official Music Video For “Pass The Nirvana”
A new music video has premiered online for Pierce The Veil‘s latest single named “Pass The Nirvana“. Jaime Valdueza directed the clip, which you can now check out via YouTube below.
Explains vocalist/guitarist Vic Fuentes:
“‘Pass The Nirvana‘ is about the many horrible traumas that the youth of America have endured over the past few years. COVID, no proms, no graduations, an insurrection, school shootings. The list goes on. Their lives have been tossed around like clothes in a dryer, as the tensions within our country have infiltrated our own homes, friends, and families. To me, the song represents a euphoric detachment from all of that anxiety and stress and about finding some form of peace or nirvana.”
Pierce The Veil are currently out as direct support to I Prevail on the below tour with Fit For A King and Yours Truly:
w/ I Prevail, Fit For A King and Yours Truly:
10/01 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/02 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/04 Montreal, QC – L’Olympia
10/05 Toronto, ON – Rebel
10/07 Ft. Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
10/08 Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/09 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
w/ I Prevail, Fit For A King & Stand Atlantic:
10/22 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)
10/23 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest (no Fit For A King/Yours Truly)
10/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
10/26 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
10/28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
10/29 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Fest
10/31 Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
11/01 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House and Event Center
11/02 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/04 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
11/06 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
11/08 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/09 St. Louis, MO – The Factory
11/11 Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
11/12 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center
11/13 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
11/15 Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues
11/18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
11/19 Cambridge, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/20 Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks
11/22 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Boundaries Premiere New Single & Music Video
- Next Article:
ten56. (Ex-Betraying The Martyrs) Premiere Video
0 Comments on "Pierce The Veil Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.