Boundaries Premiere New Single & Music Video “Burying Brightness”
Hartford, CT-based metalcore band Boundaries premiere the title track to their forthcoming new album “Burying Brightness“, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It is also the third and last advance track from the studio full-length, which will see a release on October 14th via 3DOT Recordings.
