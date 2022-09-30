Slipknot Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "The End, So Far"

Band Photo: Slipknot (?)

Slipknot‘s seventh studio full-length “The End, So Far“, has officially been released and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify in its entirety for you below. The album also marks the final release for their longtime label home Roadrunner Records.

You can catch Slipknot live on the below booked dates:

w/ Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire:

10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Slipknot:

12/03 Toluca, MEX – Hell And Heaven Metal Fest

12/08 Volla Crespo, ARG – Movistar Arena

12/11 Santiago, CHL – Knotfest Chile

12/15 Rio de Janeiro, BRA – Jeunesse Arena

12/18 Sao Paulo, BRA – Knotfest Brasil

03/19 Jakarta, IND – Hammersonic Festival

04/01-02 Chiba-City, JAP – Knotfest Japan