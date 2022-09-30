Slipknot Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "The End, So Far"
Slipknot‘s seventh studio full-length “The End, So Far“, has officially been released and is streaming via YouTube and Spotify in its entirety for you below. The album also marks the final release for their longtime label home Roadrunner Records.
You can catch Slipknot live on the below booked dates:
w/ Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire:
10/01 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/02 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/04 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
10/07 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
Slipknot:
12/03 Toluca, MEX – Hell And Heaven Metal Fest
12/08 Volla Crespo, ARG – Movistar Arena
12/11 Santiago, CHL – Knotfest Chile
12/15 Rio de Janeiro, BRA – Jeunesse Arena
12/18 Sao Paulo, BRA – Knotfest Brasil
03/19 Jakarta, IND – Hammersonic Festival
04/01-02 Chiba-City, JAP – Knotfest Japan
