Candlemass Premiere New Single & Music Video “Sweet Evil Sun”
Band Photo: Candlemass (?)
Doom metal mainstays Candlemass premiere a new official music video for the title track to their new thirteenth studio full-length “Sweet Evil Sun“, due out on November 18th, 2022 via Napalm Records.
Comments vocalist/bassist Leif Edling:
“It took me only an hour or so to write, but it turned out to be not only the title track of ‘Sweet Evil Sun‘, but also one of the best songs on it! Nice riff, great chorus and one heck of a guitar solo from Lars! Immediate, epic, heavy, catchy! It kicks ass!!”
