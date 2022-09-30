Lorna Shore Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pain Remains II: After All I‘ve Done, I’ll Disappear”

Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore premiere a new official music video for their single “Pain Remains II: After All I‘ve Done, I’ll Disappear“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. As reported earlier this month the group kicked off that trilogy of singles and music videos with the first entry named “Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames”, off the band’s forthcoming new album “Pain Remains“, due out on October 14th through Century Media.

“‘The Pain Trilogy‘ is a three-part tale focusing on the stages of grief and vulnerability and exemplifying it through a love story. The first song, ‘Pain Remains I: Dancing like Flames‘ begins with the main character becoming enamored by the person within his dreams. He decides to turn to this reality as a sense of purpose despite knowing that the closer he gets to his goal, the further it seems to drift away.

This leads to the second song, ‘Pain Remains II: After All I’ve Done, I’ll Disappear‘. This is the part where the person vanishes and the main character struggles to accept the pain. He as well wishes to disappear and seeks to throw it all away.”



Lorna Shore are currently out on a European/UK run with Parkway Drive and While She Sleeps:

09/30 London, UK – Alexandra Palace

10/01 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

10/02 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

10/03 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

Lorna Shore will also go on a North American headlining run this fall, with Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur joining them as supports:

10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)

10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater

11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

11/12 Denver, CO – Summit

11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge

11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre

11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral