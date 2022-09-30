Lorna Shore Premiere New Single & Music Video “Pain Remains II: After All I‘ve Done, I’ll Disappear”
Band Photo: While She Sleeps (?)
Deathcore outfit Lorna Shore premiere a new official music video for their single “Pain Remains II: After All I‘ve Done, I’ll Disappear“ streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. As reported earlier this month the group kicked off that trilogy of singles and music videos with the first entry named “Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames”, off the band’s forthcoming new album “Pain Remains“, due out on October 14th through Century Media.
Tell the band:
“‘The Pain Trilogy‘ is a three-part tale focusing on the stages of grief and vulnerability and exemplifying it through a love story. The first song, ‘Pain Remains I: Dancing like Flames‘ begins with the main character becoming enamored by the person within his dreams. He decides to turn to this reality as a sense of purpose despite knowing that the closer he gets to his goal, the further it seems to drift away.
This leads to the second song, ‘Pain Remains II: After All I’ve Done, I’ll Disappear‘. This is the part where the person vanishes and the main character struggles to accept the pain. He as well wishes to disappear and seeks to throw it all away.”
Lorna Shore are currently out on a European/UK run with Parkway Drive and While She Sleeps:
09/30 London, UK – Alexandra Palace
10/01 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
10/02 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
10/03 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
Lorna Shore will also go on a North American headlining run this fall, with Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur joining them as supports:
10/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
10/22 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
10/23 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
10/24 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
10/25 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
10/26 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
10/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven)
10/28 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
10/29 Orlando, FL – The Abbey
10/31 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/01 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
11/02 Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater
11/04 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
11/05 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
11/06 Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
11/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
11/09 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/11 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
11/12 Denver, CO – Summit
11/13 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
11/15 Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge
11/16 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
11/17 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/18 Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/19 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/20 Montreal, QC – L’astral
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Infection Code: Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Candlemass Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Lorna Shore Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.