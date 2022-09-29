Exclusive

Infection Code Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Alea Iacta Est"

Infection Code have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their eighth studio album "Alea Iacta Est", due out in stores this Friday, September 30th on Argonauta Records.

Check out now "Alea Iacta Est" in its entirety below.





Tells the label's press release:

"Formed in 1999, with their brutal blend of electronica noise, industrial and thrash metal avant-gardes, Infection Code ever since belongs to one of Italy’s fore-fronting extreme metal acts and became an integral part of the heavy music scene. Following the band’s latest, much acclaimed record IN.R.I. (2019), today, the four-piece is back with their eighth studio album! Infection Code not only presents a new, strong line-up, but a new band spirit and energy that is immediate evident, as they unleash a thunderous, musical scenerio, that promises to be one of their most extreme and heaviest records to date."