Necromutilator Premiere New Song "Cremation Sorcery" From Upcoming New Album "Oath of Abhorrence"

Italian blackened death metal band Necromutilator premiere a new song entitled “Cremation Sorcery”, taken from their upcoming new album "Oath of Abhorrence". Osmose will release the album on October 28th, on CD and vinyl LP and on major streaming services.

Check out now "Cremation Sorcery" streaming via YouTube fand Spotify for you below.