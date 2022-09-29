Necromutilator Premiere New Song "Cremation Sorcery" From Upcoming New Album "Oath of Abhorrence"
Italian blackened death metal band Necromutilator premiere a new song entitled “Cremation Sorcery”, taken from their upcoming new album "Oath of Abhorrence". Osmose will release the album on October 28th, on CD and vinyl LP and on major streaming services.
Check out now "Cremation Sorcery" streaming via YouTube fand Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Lamb Of God Premiere New Live Video “Omens”
- Next Article:
Autophagy Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
1 Comment on "Necromutilator Premiere New Song"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
I MAKE $16540 by doing simple work part-time using a lap-top & on thursday I bought themselves a Alfa Romeo after I been earnin 💵6786 this month and in excess of ten-grand this past month . without a doubt its the most rewarding Ive ever had . I began this nine months/ago and practically straight away started bringin in at least $81 p/hSee here.
:) AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)>; https://dollars11.com/