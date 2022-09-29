Lamb Of God Premiere New Live Video For “Omens”

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

Richmond, VA-based groove metal outfit Lamb Of God premiere a live video for the title track to their impending new album “Omens“, due out next Friday, October 07th. The footage was filmed during the band's August 14th, 2022 performance at the ‘Bloodstock Open Air‘ in Walton-on-Trent, UK.





You can catch the band live at the below booked shows:

w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness & Suicide Silence:

09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir

10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)

w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center

10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:

10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater

10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum

10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

w/ Kreator & Thy Art Is Murder:

11/18 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box

11/19 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan

11/21 Oulu, FIN – Teatria

11/22 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall Black Box

11/24 Warsaw, POL – Stodola

11/26 Munich, GER – Zenith

11/27 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle

11/29 Tilburg, NET – 013

11/30 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

12/02 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena

12/03 Essen, GER – Grugahalle

12/04 Saarbrucken, GER – Saarlandhalle

12/06 Madrid, SPA – Riviera

12/07 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz

12/09 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

12/10 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena

12/11 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

12/13 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

12/14 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

12/15 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

12/16 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol

12/18 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy

12/20 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

12/21 Dubendorf, SWI – Samsung Hall