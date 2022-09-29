Lamb Of God Premiere New Live Video For “Omens”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Richmond, VA-based groove metal outfit Lamb Of God premiere a live video for the title track to their impending new album “Omens“, due out next Friday, October 07th. The footage was filmed during the band's August 14th, 2022 performance at the ‘Bloodstock Open Air‘ in Walton-on-Trent, UK.
You can catch the band live at the below booked shows:
w/ Killswitch Engage, Baroness & Suicide Silence:
09/30 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
w/ Killswitch Engage, Motionless In White & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/01 Salt Lake City, UT – The Great SaltAir
10/02 Grand Junction, CO – Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
10/04 Fresno, CA – Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena
10/07 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival (no Fit For An Autopsy)
w/ Killswitch Engage, Spiritbox & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/09 Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/10 Kent (Seattle), WA – Accesso ShoWare Center
10/11 Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
w/ Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders & Fit For An Autopsy:
10/13 Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
10/14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theater
10/15 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
10/16 El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
10/18 San Antonio, TX – Freeman Coliseum
10/19 Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
10/20 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
w/ Kreator & Thy Art Is Murder:
11/18 Copenhagen, DEN – Forum Black Box
11/19 Stockholm, SWE – Fryshuset Arenan
11/21 Oulu, FIN – Teatria
11/22 Helsinki, FIN – Ice Hall Black Box
11/24 Warsaw, POL – Stodola
11/26 Munich, GER – Zenith
11/27 Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle
11/29 Tilburg, NET – 013
11/30 Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique
12/02 Ludwigsburg, GER – MHP Arena
12/03 Essen, GER – Grugahalle
12/04 Saarbrucken, GER – Saarlandhalle
12/06 Madrid, SPA – Riviera
12/07 Barcelona, SPA – Razzmatazz
12/09 Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof
12/10 Hamburg, GER – Edel Optics Arena
12/11 Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee
12/13 London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
12/14 Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
12/15 Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
12/16 Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol
12/18 Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy
12/20 Paris, FRA – L’Olympia
12/21 Dubendorf, SWI – Samsung Hall
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Volbeat Premiere New Live Video "Shotgun Blues"
- Next Article:
Necromutilator Premiere New Song
1 Comment on "Lamb Of God Premiere New Live Video “Omens”"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
I MAKE $16540 by doing simple work part-time using a lap-top & on thursday I bought themselves a Alfa Romeo after I been earnin 💵6786 this month and in excess of ten-grand this past month . without a doubt its the most rewarding Ive ever had . I began this nine months/ago and practically straight away started bringin in at least $81 p/hSee here.
:) AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)>; https://dollars11.com/