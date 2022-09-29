Volbeat Premiere New Live Video For “Shotgun Blues”

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

Volbeat premiere a new live video for their “Shotgun Blues” as the latest clip to arrive in their official bootleg series. The footage of for this video was shot during the group’s October 2021 live performances at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA.

Volbeat will be touring Europe and the UK this fall, stopping at the below cities:

w/ Bad Wolves:

10/17 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena

10/20 Denmark, DEN – Royal Arena

10/23 Tampere, FIN – NOKIA Arena

10/26 Leipzig, GER – QP Arena

10/28 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum

10/30 Lyon, FRA – Le Radiant

10/31 Paris, FRA – Le Zenith

11/02 Cologne, GER – Lanxess Arena

11/05 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra

11/08 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion

11/10 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi Club

11/11 Bilbao, SPA – Cubec

11/12 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre

11/14 Lisbon, POR – Sala Tego

11/17 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District

11/18 Rome, ITA – Atlantico

11/21 Innsbruck, AUT – Olympiahalle

11/22 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle

11/25 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle

11/28 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

11/29 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle

12/02 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle

12/04 Warsaw, POL – Expo

12/05 Berlin, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/08 Antwerp, BEL – Sportpaleis

12/09 Arnhem, NET – Geledome

w/ Napalm Death:

12/12 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena

12/15 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

12/16 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

12/17 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

12/19 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena

12/20 London, UK – Wembley Arena