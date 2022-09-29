Volbeat Premiere New Live Video For “Shotgun Blues”
Volbeat premiere a new live video for their “Shotgun Blues” as the latest clip to arrive in their official bootleg series. The footage of for this video was shot during the group’s October 2021 live performances at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA.
Volbeat will be touring Europe and the UK this fall, stopping at the below cities:
w/ Bad Wolves:
10/17 Hamburg, GER – Barclays Arena
10/20 Denmark, DEN – Royal Arena
10/23 Tampere, FIN – NOKIA Arena
10/26 Leipzig, GER – QP Arena
10/28 Prague, CZE – O2 Universum
10/30 Lyon, FRA – Le Radiant
10/31 Paris, FRA – Le Zenith
11/02 Cologne, GER – Lanxess Arena
11/05 Budapest, HUN – Barba Negra
11/08 Zurich, SWI – Hallenstadion
11/10 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi Club
11/11 Bilbao, SPA – Cubec
11/12 Madrid, SPA – Vistalegre
11/14 Lisbon, POR – Sala Tego
11/17 Milan, ITA – Lorenzini District
11/18 Rome, ITA – Atlantico
11/21 Innsbruck, AUT – Olympiahalle
11/22 Vienna, AUT – Stadthalle
11/25 Munich, GER – Olympiahalle
11/28 Esch-Sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal
11/29 Frankfurt, GER – Festhalle
12/02 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyerhalle
12/04 Warsaw, POL – Expo
12/05 Berlin, GER – Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/08 Antwerp, BEL – Sportpaleis
12/09 Arnhem, NET – Geledome
w/ Napalm Death:
12/12 Dublin, IRE – 3Arena
12/15 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
12/16 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
12/17 Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena
12/19 Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
12/20 London, UK – Wembley Arena
