Dead Cross (Faith No More, Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, ex-Slayer, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Christian Missile Crisis”
Dead Cross return with a third and final single named “Christian Missile Crisis“ from their impending new studio full-length “II“. That album is slated for an October 28th release date by Ipecac Recordings. Check out now "Christian Missile Crisis" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
The of course features frontman Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc.), guitarist Michael Crain (Retox, etc.), bassist Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, etc.) and Dave Lombardo (Testament, Suicidal Tendencies, ex-Slayer, etc.).
Comments Pearson:
“‘Christian Missile Crisis‘ takes an obvious jab at organized religion, NRA-holes who clearly compensate for their lack of masculinity by fixating on gun ownership and gun ‘rights,’ and the fact that a large enough amount of Americans have the inability to negotiate peace and prefer oppressing others.”
