Godsmack Premiere New Track “Surrender”
Godsmack premiere their new advance track “Surrender” streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. It’s the first single to emerge from their upcoming eighth studio full-length, which tis due out in early 2023 via BMG.
Tells vocalist/guitarist Sully Erna:
“‘Surrender‘ is a very cut and dry song. It’s simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other. At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who’s right or wrong, we just want it to STOP! So we wave the white flag.”
