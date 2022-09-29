Undeath Premiere New Single & Music Video “Fiend For Corpses” - Co-Headlining Tour With 200 Stab Wounds Announced

Undeath premiere a new official music video for the track “Fiend For Corpses”. The single is taken from their latest album “It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave“. Check out now "“Fiend For Corpses" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:

In other news, the band will be co-headlining the ‘Slave To The Grave Tour‘ together with 200 Stab Wounds. Enforced and Phobophilic will join them as supports on the below dates:

11/11 Cambridge, MA – Sonia

11/12 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church

11/13 Brooklyn, NY – St Vitus

11/15 Baltimore, MD – OTTOBAR

11/16 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

11/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

11/18 Orlando, FL – Wills Pub

11/19 Miami, FL – Gramps

11/20 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum (Inside)

11/22 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11/23 Austin, TX – Spider Ballroom

11/25 Dallas, TX – Cheap Steaks

11/26 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s

11/28 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground

11/29 Tucson, AZ – THE ROCK

11/30 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8

12/02 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

12/04 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

12/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields Trading Co

12/07 Portland, OR – Dante’s

12/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

12/11 Denver, CO – HQ

12/12 Kansas City, MO – The Rino

12/13 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

12/14 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

12/15 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

12/16 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

12/17 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

12/18 Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall