Undeath Premiere New Single & Music Video “Fiend For Corpses” - Co-Headlining Tour With 200 Stab Wounds Announced
Undeath premiere a new official music video for the track “Fiend For Corpses”. The single is taken from their latest album “It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave“. Check out now "“Fiend For Corpses" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below:
In other news, the band will be co-headlining the ‘Slave To The Grave Tour‘ together with 200 Stab Wounds. Enforced and Phobophilic will join them as supports on the below dates:
11/11 Cambridge, MA – Sonia
11/12 Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian Church
11/13 Brooklyn, NY – St Vitus
11/15 Baltimore, MD – OTTOBAR
11/16 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
11/17 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
11/18 Orlando, FL – Wills Pub
11/19 Miami, FL – Gramps
11/20 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum (Inside)
11/22 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11/23 Austin, TX – Spider Ballroom
11/25 Dallas, TX – Cheap Steaks
11/26 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s
11/28 Mesa, AZ – Nile Underground
11/29 Tucson, AZ – THE ROCK
11/30 Las Vegas, NV – American Legion Post 8
12/02 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
12/04 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
12/05 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields Trading Co
12/07 Portland, OR – Dante’s
12/08 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
12/10 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
12/11 Denver, CO – HQ
12/12 Kansas City, MO – The Rino
12/13 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
12/14 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
12/15 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
12/16 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
12/17 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
12/18 Rochester, NY – Photo City Music Hall
