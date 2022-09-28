Abyssic Premiere New Single "Mirror of Sorrow" From Upcoming New Album "Brought Forth in Iniquity"

Norwegian blackened funeral death/doom metal band Abyssic premiere a new single by the name of “Mirror of Sorrow”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new album "Brought Forth in Iniquity", which will be released by Osmose Records on October 28th.

Check out now "Mirror of Sorrow" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Tells the label in its press release:

“The music is much more violent, faster, and the lyrics are even more haunting than on the last two albums. The orchestration is beyond everything they have done so far and is even more beautiful than ever. So, in other words, Brought Forth in Iniquity is faster and more brutal and more beautiful than ever. All we can say is: Expect the unexpected”.