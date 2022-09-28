Fall of Seraphs Premiere New Song "Psychotic Troubled Senses" From Upcoming New Album "From Dust to Creation"

French death metal band Fall of Seraphs premiere a new song entitled “Psychotic Troubled Senses”, taken from their upcoming new album "From Dust to Creation", will be released on CD and digital formats on October 24th through Memento Mori.

Check out now "Psychotic Troubled Senses" streaming via YouTube for you below.



