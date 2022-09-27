Exclusive

OAKS Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Genesis of the Abstract"

Paris, France-based instrumental, progressive metal act OAKS have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to exclusively premiere their highly anticipated debut album "Genesis of the Abstract", due out in stores this Friday, September 30th on Argonauta Records.

You can check out now "Genesis of the Abstract" ahead of its release in its entirety below:





Tells the press release:

"OAKS unleash powerful, conceptual and enthralling metal, leaving its listener in a complex sound universe. Heavily inspired by bands alike Mastodon, Russian Circles or Pink Floyd, the French trio offers a diverse mixture in between brutal incursions and calm moments ahead of a storm."