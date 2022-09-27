Flub (Nekrogoblikon, Vale of Pnath, Inferi Etc.) Premiere New Song & Music Video "Leaves Of Gold" From Upcoming New Album "Dream Worlds"

Technical progressive death metal outfit Flub premiere their new single and music video named "Leaves Of Gold" from their upcoming EP "Dream Worlds", due out on February 10th, 2023. The clip was produced by the band's own frontman Michael Alvarez.





Explain the band:

"We are beyond excited to unveil our latest single, 'Leaves of Gold' at long last. The material features our friends Eric W. Brown (Nekrogoblikon, Vale of Pnath) on drums and Andrew Kim (Inferi) on bass. The material was written years back for a new project [guitarist Eloy Montes] and Eric had started that didn’t have the chance to have a proper start.

After hearing the material in demo form for many years, we felt these songs were too strong to not have out in the world. During the lockdowns we took some time to polish them up and dialed everything in to repurpose the material for Flub."