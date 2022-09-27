The Lovecraft Sextet Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Miserere"

Atmospheric experimental darkjazz band The Lovecraft Sextet premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Miserere", which will be out in stores October 7th, 2022 via Debemur Morti.

Check out now "Miserere" in its entirety below.



