Visceral Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Upborne with Indefatigable Wings" From Upcoming Debut Album "The Tree of Venomous Fruit"

New death metal band Visceral - featuring current and former members of Gaerea, Earth Electric, Nightbringer and Enthroned, etc. - premiere a new song and lyric video by the name of “Upborne with Indefatigable Wings”. The track is taken from their upcoming debut album "The Tree of Venomous Fruit", due out on October 31st, 2022.

Check out now "Upborne with Indefatigable Wings" streaming via YouTube for you below.