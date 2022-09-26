Mexico Metal Fest Returns In 2023 Announces First Bands

Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)

Mexico Metal Fest 2022 was a rousing success and has already announced a return in 2023. Septicflesh and Blind Guardian will be included on the 7th edition's roster of bands. The Monterrey, Nuevo Leon based metal festival will take place on November 10th and 11th in 2023.