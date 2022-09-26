Mexico Metal Fest Returns In 2023 Announces First Bands
Band Photo: Blind Guardian (?)
Mexico Metal Fest 2022 was a rousing success and has already announced a return in 2023. Septicflesh and Blind Guardian will be included on the 7th edition's roster of bands. The Monterrey, Nuevo Leon based metal festival will take place on November 10th and 11th in 2023.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Temple of the Ancients Premiere New Single & Video
- Next Article:
Visceral Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Mexico Metal Fest Announces First Bands For 2023"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.