Temple of the Ancients Premiere New Single & Music Video "On the Seventh Day" From Upcoming EP "Heart of a Soldier"

posted Sep 26, 2022 at 3:35 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Riverside, California-based blackened deathcore outfit Temple of the Ancients premiere a new single and music video by the name of “On the Seventh Day”, taken from their upcoming EP "Heart of a Soldier", which will be out in stores on all major streaming sites and apps today.

Check out now "On the Seventh Day" streaming via YouTube for you below.


