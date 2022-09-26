Venom Inc. Premiere New Lyric Video For "There’s Only Black"
Venom Inc. premiere a new lyric video for “There’s Only Black”, taken from their new album of the same name. The record was released on September 23rd, 2022 via Nuclear Blast.
Check out now "There’s Only Black" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
