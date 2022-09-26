"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Implore Premiere New Song "Archetype" From Upcoming New Album "The Burden of Existence"

posted Sep 26, 2022 at 2:52 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Implore premiere a new song entitled “Archetype”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Burden of Existence", will be released by Church Road Records on September 28th.

Check out now "Archetype" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.


Tell the band:

“This one is what any grind banger should be, straight to the core mayhem. Written a day before we started recording. We ain’t going softer..”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Implore Premiere New Song 'Archetype'"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 