Implore Premiere New Song "Archetype" From Upcoming New Album "The Burden of Existence"

Implore premiere a new song entitled “Archetype”, taken from their upcoming new album "The Burden of Existence", will be released by Church Road Records on September 28th.

Check out now "Archetype" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.





“This one is what any grind banger should be, straight to the core mayhem. Written a day before we started recording. We ain’t going softer..”