Ungfell Premiere New Track “De Wolf vo Ringgebärg”

Zurich, Switzerland based atmospheric black metal duo Ungfell premiere a new track titled “De Wolf vo Ringgebärg”. It is a bonus track taken from their upcoming reissue of the remastered 2015 release "Demo(lition)", due out on October 28, 2022 via Eisenwald.

Check out now "De Wolf vo Ringgebärg" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.