Ungfell Premiere New Track “De Wolf vo Ringgebärg”
Zurich, Switzerland based atmospheric black metal duo Ungfell premiere a new track titled “De Wolf vo Ringgebärg”. It is a bonus track taken from their upcoming reissue of the remastered 2015 release "Demo(lition)", due out on October 28, 2022 via Eisenwald.
Check out now "De Wolf vo Ringgebärg" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Ungfell Premiere New Track 'De Wolf vo Ringgebärg'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.