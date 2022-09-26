Lykotonon Premiere New Single "That Which Stares In Kind" From Upcoming New Album "Promethean Pathology"

Denver, Colorado-based black metal outfit Lykotonon premiere a new single entitled “That Which Stares In Kind”, taken from their upcoming new album "Promethean Pathology", which will be out in stores on November 25th by Profound Lore.

Check out now "That Which Stares In Kind" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.