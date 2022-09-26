Lykotonon Premiere New Single "That Which Stares In Kind" From Upcoming New Album "Promethean Pathology"
Denver, Colorado-based black metal outfit Lykotonon premiere a new single entitled “That Which Stares In Kind”, taken from their upcoming new album "Promethean Pathology", which will be out in stores on November 25th by Profound Lore.
Check out now "That Which Stares In Kind" streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Fell Ruin Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Ungfell Premiere New Track "De Wolf vo Ringgebärg"
0 Comments on "Lykotonon Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.