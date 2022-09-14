Lesser Animal (Arsonists Get All The Girls, Alterbeast, American Me, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Cold Dead Past“

Lesser Animal (Arsonists Get All The Girls, Alterbeast, American Me, etc.) premiere their new advance track and music video named “Cold Dead Past“. The single is off the group’s debut EP titled “Gnashing“, due out on October 10th, 2022.

Comments frontman Monte Barnard:

“We set out to write songs that went as hard as possible without any padding or filler. After the last two years, this band is something we created out of a need to play live again, to move rooms and let out the pent up aggression we’ve collectively felt as individuals.”

The band will make their live debut on September 19th at the High Water Mark in Portland, OR, opening for Escuela Grind.