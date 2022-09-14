"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Municipal Waste & Finntroll Members Form New Band Morbikon - Premiere New Single “Cursed To March On Shattered Limbs”

posted Sep 14, 2022 at 2:55 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Municipal Waste

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

Morbikon - the new melodic blackened death metal project featuring Municipal Waste bassist/singer Philip “Land Phil” Hall and drummer Dave Witte - premiere a new track named “Cursed To March On Shattered Limbs”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Finntroll frontman Matthias “Vieth” Lillmåns completes the band's lineup.

The band will be releasing their debut studio full-length “Ov Mournful Twilight” on October 28th via Tankcrimes.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Municipal Waste & Finntroll Members Form New Band"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 