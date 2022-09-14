Municipal Waste & Finntroll Members Form New Band Morbikon - Premiere New Single “Cursed To March On Shattered Limbs”

Band Photo: Municipal Waste (?)

Morbikon - the new melodic blackened death metal project featuring Municipal Waste bassist/singer Philip “Land Phil” Hall and drummer Dave Witte - premiere a new track named “Cursed To March On Shattered Limbs”, streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. Finntroll frontman Matthias “Vieth” Lillmåns completes the band's lineup.

The band will be releasing their debut studio full-length “Ov Mournful Twilight” on October 28th via Tankcrimes.