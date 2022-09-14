Tribulation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hamartia”

Swedish blackened death metal band Tribulation premiere a new official music video for their new song “Hamartia“. The standalone single marks their first track featuring their new guitarist Joseph Thol, who replaced Jonathan Hultén in 2020.

Tells guitarist Adam Zaars:

“This is a song about the many shades of the word Hamartia. It’s an angry gothic tragedy sonically, and introduces Joseph on guitar. This is the first of a few. We hope you like it!”

Tribulation are about to kick off their ‘Chariots Of Fire‘ European/UK tour which will see Watain and Abbath co-headlining. Bölzer will join them as opening act on the below booked dates:

09/15 Paris, FRA – Elysee Montmartre

09/16 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle

09/17 Munich, GER – Backstage

09/18 Milan, ITA – Live Club

09/20 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini

09/22 Lisbon, POR – Lisboa Ao Vivo

09/23 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera

09/24 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo

09/25 Lyon, FRA – Transbordeur

09/27 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457

09/28 Filderstadt, GER – Filharmonie

09/29 Tilburg, NET – 013

09/30 London, UK – Troxy

10/02 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

10/04 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle

10/05 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio

10/06 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller

10/07 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan

10/09 Helsinki, FIN – Vanha