Tribulation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Hamartia”
Swedish blackened death metal band Tribulation premiere a new official music video for their new song “Hamartia“. The standalone single marks their first track featuring their new guitarist Joseph Thol, who replaced Jonathan Hultén in 2020.
Tells guitarist Adam Zaars:
“This is a song about the many shades of the word Hamartia. It’s an angry gothic tragedy sonically, and introduces Joseph on guitar. This is the first of a few. We hope you like it!”
Tribulation are about to kick off their ‘Chariots Of Fire‘ European/UK tour which will see Watain and Abbath co-headlining. Bölzer will join them as opening act on the below booked dates:
09/15 Paris, FRA – Elysee Montmartre
09/16 Oberhausen, GER – Turbinenhalle
09/17 Munich, GER – Backstage
09/18 Milan, ITA – Live Club
09/20 Toulouse, FRA – Le Bikini
09/22 Lisbon, POR – Lisboa Ao Vivo
09/23 Madrid, SPA – La Riviera
09/24 Barcelona, SPA – Apolo
09/25 Lyon, FRA – Transbordeur
09/27 Zurich, SWI – Komplex 457
09/28 Filderstadt, GER – Filharmonie
09/29 Tilburg, NET – 013
09/30 London, UK – Troxy
10/02 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
10/04 Hamburg, GER – Markthalle
10/05 Copenhagen, DEN – Amager Bio
10/06 Oslo, NOR – Rockefeller
10/07 Stockholm, SWE – Fallan
10/09 Helsinki, FIN – Vanha
