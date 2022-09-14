Iron Maiden Premiere New Live Music Video For “Stratego”
NWOBHM veterans Iron Maiden premiere a new official live video for “Stratego“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The studio version of that track can be found on the band’s 17th studio full-length “Senjutsu“ (2021) streaming via Spotify for you below as well.
Iron Maiden are presently out on the below North American headlining tour:
w/ Trivium:
09/15 Tulsa, OK – Bok Center
09/17 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
09/19 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
09/21 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/25 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/27 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
09/29 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
09/30 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
w/ Within Temptation:
10/03 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
10/05 Chicago, IL – United Center
10/07 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
10/09 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
10/11 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Centre
10/12 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre
10/15 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
10/17 Worcester, MA – DCU Center
10/19 Elmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
10/21 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
10/23 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
10/25 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
10/27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
