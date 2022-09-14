Iron Maiden Premiere New Live Music Video For “Stratego”

Band Photo: Iron Maiden (?)

NWOBHM veterans Iron Maiden premiere a new official live video for “Stratego“ streaming via YouTube for you below. The studio version of that track can be found on the band’s 17th studio full-length “Senjutsu“ (2021) streaming via Spotify for you below as well.

Iron Maiden are presently out on the below North American headlining tour:

w/ Trivium:

09/15 Tulsa, OK – Bok Center

09/17 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

09/19 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

09/21 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/25 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/27 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

09/29 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

09/30 Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

w/ Within Temptation:

10/03 Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

10/05 Chicago, IL – United Center

10/07 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10/09 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

10/11 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Centre

10/12 Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

10/15 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

10/17 Worcester, MA – DCU Center

10/19 Elmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

10/21 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

10/23 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

10/25 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

10/27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena