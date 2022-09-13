Desecrate the Faith Premiere New Track "Upon A Slaughtered Clergy" From Upcoming New Album "III"

Texas' brutal death metal band Desecrate the Faith premiere a new track by the name of “Upon A Slaughtered Clergy”. The song is taken from their upcoming new album "III", which will be released on November 18, 2022 via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Upon A Slaughtered Clergy" streaming via YouTube for you below.



