Desecrate the Faith Premiere New Track "Upon A Slaughtered Clergy" From Upcoming New Album "III"
Texas' brutal death metal band Desecrate the Faith premiere a new track by the name of “Upon A Slaughtered Clergy”. The song is taken from their upcoming new album "III", which will be released on November 18, 2022 via Comatose Music.
Check out now "Upon A Slaughtered Clergy" streaming via YouTube for you below.
