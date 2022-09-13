Insect Inside Premiere New Single "Tormentive Illusions" From Upcoming New EP "Into Impending Apotheosis"
Slamming death metal outfit Insect Inside premiere a new single titled “Tormentive Illusions”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Into Impending Apotheosis", which will be out in stores October 7th, 2022 via Gore House Productions.
Check out now "Tormentive Illusions" streaming via YouTube for you below.
